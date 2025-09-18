Cancer survivor unfurls Bear Down flag at Chicago Bears home opener

Candice Porter holds the Bear Down flag at the Bears vs. Vikings game on Sept. 8. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

LIBERTYVILLE – Advocate Health Care cancer survivor Candice Porter was recognized as the Chicago Bears’ special guest during the Bear Down Flag Ceremony on Sept. 8.

Advocate and the Bears invited Porter, a Waukegan resident and patient at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, to help unfurl the giant flag at Soldier Field during pregame introductions for the Bears home opener. Porter’s daughter, Jayla, joined her on the field for the ceremony before they returned to the stands to watch the Bears face the Minnesota Vikings.

Porter’s journey with breast cancer began in February 2024, when she noticed a lump in her breast and sought medical attention. With no immediate family history of breast cancer, the diagnosis came as a surprise.

Shortly after her diagnosis, Porter saw Dr. Amber Seba, a hematologist and oncologist at Advocate Health Care, who confirmed that she had Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer and started her on an aggressive chemotherapy regimen.

“Candice approached her treatment with incredible strength and positivity,” Seba said in a news release. “She was diagnosed at age 39, which is younger than the recommended age for routine breast cancer screening. Her story highlights how important it is for young women to notice changes in their breasts and seek medical care without delay.”

Candice Porter walks onto the field with the Bear Down flag at the Bears vs. Vikings game on Sept. 8. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

After completing 24 weeks of chemotherapy, Porter was declared cancer-free – a major milestone in her journey. Her treatment continued with surgery to remove lymph nodes, a precautionary step to lower the risk of recurrence. She then underwent 20 radiation treatments to complete her care plan.

Throughout her treatment, Porter remained focused and resilient. She continued working full-time as a manager and stayed actively involved in her 14-year-old daughter’s life, cheering her on at basketball games and maintaining a sense of normalcy at home.

Now on a schedule of follow-up tests every three to six months, Porter says she’s regaining her strength and embracing life with renewed energy.

“The doctors and nurses at Advocate Condell Medical Center were so patient and responsive, they answered all of my questions,” Porter said in the release. “It was the best service I could’ve had and the right people for my situation.”

Porter hopes her story inspires others to listen to their bodies, seek medical attention when something feels off and stay positive throughout the journey.

“Don’t give up — your mindset is everything,” she said. “If you stop fighting, you stop moving forward. Never stop fighting.”