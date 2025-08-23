Save-A-Pet’s annual fall mum sale returns

Save-A-Pet is welcoming autumn with the return of its beloved annual fall mum sale, now open for orders through Aug. 30. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE -- Save-A-Pet is welcoming autumn with the return of its beloved annual fall mum sale, now open for orders through Aug. 30.

Available in vibrant shades of yellow, red, purple, orange, and white, these hardy 9-inch potted mums (equivalent to 2-gallon plants) are perfect for adding a pop of fall color to any porch, garden or landscape.

All orders can be picked up at Save-A-Pet (31664 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake) on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will provide easy, contactless loading right into your vehicle.

“This fundraiser has long been a fall favorite, not only for its gorgeous mums but also for the lifesaving impact it has on the animals in our care,” said Stacy Ellington, development manager at Save-A-Pet. “Every mum purchased directly supports our rescue efforts, and we’re excited to reach even more supporters this year.”

Each mum is just $18, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the dogs and cats of Save-A-Pet.

All mums must be preordered as no onsite sales will be available.

Orders can be placed online at www.SaveAPetIL.org.