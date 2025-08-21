McHenry Outdoor Theater goes to the dogs

Regnas family members (from left) Lily, Gabe, Jackson and Kristi enjoyed a recent evening at the McHenry Outdoor Theater with their pooch, Ryder. While well-behaved, leashed dogs are always welcome, a special Bring Your Dog to the Movies event is set for Aug. 22-23. (Photo by Joe Cicero for McHenry Outdoor Theater )

LAKEMOOR – Sleepy Hollow residents Gabe and Kristi Regnas, their teens, Lily and Jackson, and their beloved pup, Ryder, are among the many who have developed a deep affection for the pet-friendly ways of the McHenry Outdoor Theater.

“I would say if you’re worried, don’t be,” Gabe Regnas said of those who have yet to try out a trip to the movies with their favorite furry friend. “The dog will love it there as much as you do. They just end up having so much fun. That’s what everyone is there to do — to have fun. I think the dogs pick up on that.”

Chicagoans Ken Payne and Julie Connors brought their newly adopted pup, Charlie, to the McHenry Outdoor Theater July 26. While Payne snapped his fingers to try to draw Charlie's attention forward, Charlie only had eyes for Connors. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

In celebration of canines and their humans, the McHenry Outdoor will host a special Bring Your Dog to the Movies event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22-23.

While well-behaved, leashed dogs are always welcome, this special night will feature representatives from several area pet adoption and rescue centers as well as businesses that cater to pet lovers.

“This is our first official Bring Your Dog to the Movies event, featuring treats for humans and dogs alike,” said Joe Cicero, president of marketing and promotions for the Outdoor.

Accompanying Australian Shepherd Ripley to the McHenry Outdoor Theater to see "Superman" July 26 were (from left) Amber Cook, Wayne Viehweg, Jheri Emmerling and Silke Cook, all of the Wadsworth area. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

And on the screen Aug. 22-23? A pair of Fido and Fifi aficionados’ favorites, of course. The slobbering St. Bernard antics of “Beethoven” will be followed by “The Secret Life of Pets,” the humorous tale of one dog’s reaction to his human adopting a second.

Adoption and rescue centers represented Friday, Aug. 22, will be Adopt a Husky, which serves communities along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, as well as Chicago-based ALIVE Rescue and Helping Paws of Woodstock.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, on hand will be Grayslake-based Save-A-Pet, Lake in the Hills-based Bark of an Angel Dog Rescue and A Heart for Animals No-Kill Animal Rescue, of Huntley.

Featured businesses will include Lambs Farm’s Dogwood Garden & Pet Center and Aussie Pet Mobile of NW Chicagoland on Friday, and Nature’s Feed, Kaya’s Pawfect Dog Treats, Warbler Creative and Bentley’s Pet Stuff on Saturday. Rock Lake Escape, a Trevor, Wisconsin-based, pet-friendly vacation home rental business, plans to be present both Friday and Saturday, Cicero said.

Donna Matejka, president of Helping Paws, said her organization is thrilled to join in, and she hopes it becomes an annual event.

Carlos Sol of Round Lake dressed up his Maltipoo, Gus, in a red cape to bring him to the McHenry Outdoor Theater July 26 for a double feature that included "Superman." While well-behaved, leashed dogs are always welcome, a special Bring Your Dog to the Movies event is set for Aug. 22-23. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

“Maybe some of the people we meet will become adopters or donors or fosters,” she said. “I think it’s fabulous.”

Marisa Rademaker of Lambs Farm applauded Cicero and the Outdoor for coordinating the Bring Your Dog to the Movies fun, as well as for adopting a pet-friendly business stance. She said the Dogwood table will feature treats, home décor, bandanas and pet adoption information.

“I think what the Outdoor is doing is amazing,” said Rademacker, associate director of marketing and communications for the Libertyville-based organization, which provides housing, programming and jobs for developmentally disabled adults. “Dogs always make anything more fun!”

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is open seven days a week throughout the summer. Regular admission is $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 4 through 12. Those 3 and younger are admitted free.

The theater will remain open weekends only after summer, with movie showings planned through Christmas, Cicero said. View the updated movie schedule and learn about family-friendly budget night options at goldenagecinemas.com.