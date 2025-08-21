Lake County Sheriff’s Office participates in safe driving effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be one of more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Illinois participating in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns this Labor Day.

From Aug. 15 through Sept. 2, deputies will be focused on stopping impaired driving and reducing other dangerous driving behaviors.

Deputies will also be enforcing seat belt laws as part of the “Click It or Ticket” initiative. Buckling up is the most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in a crash. Everyone in the vehicle – front seat or back – should be properly buckled, every trip.

In addition to alcohol, officers will be on the lookout for drivers impaired by cannabis and other drugs. Messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” are part of a statewide education and enforcement effort aimed at saving lives.

This local effort is part of a larger statewide campaign supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation, which administers the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns with federal highway safety funds. The initiative is reinforced by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign to highlight the deadly consequences of impaired driving.