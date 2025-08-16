Pedestrian seriously injured by car in Ingleside

INGLESIDE -- Lake County Sheriff’s crash investigators are looking into a crash involving a car and pedestrian that occurred in Ingleside.

About 1:50 p.m. Aug. 13, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Big Hollow Road near Leonard Avenue, Ingleside, for a crash with injuries, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies found a 79-year-old woman of Ingleside seriously injured.

A Nissan Altima, driven by a 41-year-old Wood Dale woman, was traveling east on Big Hollow Road. As she was traveling east, she struck the 79-year-old woman, who appears to have been walking in the roadway, police said.

Based on evidence at the scene, it appears the driver of the Nissan tried to swerve to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to.

The driver of the Nissan and a small child in the back seat were uninjured. The driver of the Nissan is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian may have memory issues and left her home without her caretaker’s knowledge, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.