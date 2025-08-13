SWALCO to host mobile event Aug. 16 in Hainesville

HAINESVILLE – Join the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County for its household chemical waste mobile event in Hainesville on Aug. 16.

This event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Prairieview School Parking Lot, 103 E Belvidere Road, Hainesville.

HCW Mobile events are appointment-only.

Safety is crucial during your visit. Please stay in your vehicle.

Collections are for residential waste only. No business waste will be accepted. All SWALCO HCW Collection Events are free for Illinois residents only.

To make an appointment, visit swalco.org/165/Household-Chemical-Waste-HCW.

Items you can bring to a collection include CFL bulbs, household cleaners, gasoline, garden chemicals, pesticides, oil-based paints (no latex) and varnishes, as well as other household chemicals.

For a more detailed list, visit www.swalco.org.