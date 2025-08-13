CG Granite Countertops hosts fall fashion open house

GURNEE – CG Granite Countertops will host a special open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16 featuring a pop-up showcase of fall fashions by Cabi.

The event is open to the public, and a portion of all Cabi sales will benefit PADS of Lake County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

This event brings together local style and community impact in one afternoon.

Residents of Gurnee and surrounding areas are invited to explore Cabi’s newest seasonal collection, browse the showroom, and connect with neighbors — all while supporting an important cause.

“Hosting this event is a chance for us to give back to the local community,” said Josh Garcia of CG Granite. “We’re excited to support an organization like PADS that truly makes a difference right here in Lake County.”

The event will take place at CG Granite Countertops, 34491 N. Old Walnut Circle, Suite E., Gurnee. Guests can drop in anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. to shop, socialize and support.

For information, visit cggranitecountertops.com/blog.