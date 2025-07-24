Yard House opens in Vernon Hills

Yard House – celebrated for its world-class beer selection flowing across 90 taps, diverse food menu, and classic rock vibes – is thrilled to announce its newest location in Vernon Hills. (Photo provided by Yard House)

Yard House – celebrated for its world-class beer selection flowing across 90 taps, diverse food menu and classic rock vibes – announced its newest location in Vernon Hills.

The restaurant is at the Hawthorn Mall at 950 N. Milwaukee Ave. It is the brand’s third location to open in the Chicago area.

Each Yard House is centered on its expansive bar. There are 90 unique taps featuring American craft and imported beers as well as local and regional pours that are handpicked by the restaurant’s management team. A glass-enclosed keg room showcases hundreds of steel barrels containing as much as 4,000 gallons of beer that flow to the center-island bar through an extensive network of tubing positioned overhead, pouring each beer at a perfect 36 degrees.

The menu boasts more than 80 dishes, featuring twists on American and global favorites. Guest favorites include Poke nachos, Nashville hot chicken, tacos and proprietary-blend USDA prime burgers. Gluten-sensitive, vegan and vegetarian options also are available.

Led by general manager Joe Reiser, the restaurant will feature flat screen TVs with DirecTV to catch every game. Open daily for lunch, dinner and late-night gatherings, Yard House also is home to an unbeatable happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with half-price appetizers and $1 to $4 off beer, wine and cocktails.