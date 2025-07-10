Partnership strengthens waterway safety in Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit received two Jet Skis through a partnership with Kawasaki and Nielsen Enterprises. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced a new public-private partnership with Nielsen Enterprises and Kawasaki to enhance waterway safety through the addition of two Jet Skis now deployed with the Sheriff’s Marine Unit.

Thanks to Kawasaki’s national loan program in support of law enforcement and first responders and through the assistance of Nielsen Enterprises, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received two Jet Skis at no cost for use during the 2025 boating season, according to a news release.

These high-performance personal watercraft were launched July 1 on Lake County waterways to support emergency response, water rescues and proactive safety patrols.

“This program is a tremendous step forward for our Marine Unit,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “By working with Nielsen Enterprises and Kawasaki, we’ve added lifesaving tools to our fleet at virtually no cost to taxpayers. Their support directly contributes to the safety of everyone who enjoys Lake County’s lakes.”

“We’re proud to partner with Kawasaki to support the Lake County Marine Unit by providing two personal watercrafts for use this season,” Nielsen Enterprise’s Mike Missak said in the release. “Our local waterways are an important part of the community and we hope this partnership enhances both patrol and rescue efforts to help keep everyone safe this season.”

The Jet Skis allow deputies to respond more quickly and access areas that traditional patrol boats cannot. Their speed and agility make them ideal for emergency calls and high-visibility enforcement during peak boating times. They will be launched on the Chain O’ Lakes, inland lakes/waterways and on Lake Michigan to patrol the lakeshore.

The Sheriff’s Marine Unit is fully operational with the Jet Skis and trained personnel, helping ensure a safer, more responsive presence on the water this summer.