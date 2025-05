Police say man had explosive at home without license

FOX LAKE -- A Fox Lake man has been charged in connection with possession of explosives and guns without a valid identification card, police said.

At 7:56 p.m. May 29, Fox Lake police officers responded to the 28000 block of Golf View Drive for a report of gunshots in the area, according to a news release.

The caller was able to provide information about where the shots came from, and officers made contact with Allan J. Orbeck, 46, at his residence. It was determined that Orbeck had fired a shotgun into the ground in his backyard, according to the release.

Officers determined that Orbeck did not have a valid firearm owner identification. A subsequent search of the home produced a 12-gauge shotgun, .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, according to the release. They also found an explosive firework similar to a quarter-stick of dynamite.

Orbeck was charged with possession of explosive material without a license, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a firearm with expired FOID, a Class A misdemeanor.

Orbeck appeared in first appearance court on May 30 at the Lake County Courthouse and was released on pretrial release pending a future court date.