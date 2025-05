Gurnee Park District to host pickleball tournament

GURNEE – Join the Gurnee Park District at Vicki Paddock Park (formerly O’Plaine Park) on May 31 for an outdoor pickleball tournament.

The tournament welcomes men, women and mixed doubles players and is designed for adults age 18 and older. All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Cost is $65 for a team of two players.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31.

Register online at gurneeparkdistrict.com.