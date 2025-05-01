Arden Shore president, CEO announces retirement

Arden Shore Child & Family Services proudly announces that Dr. Dora Maya, president and CEO, has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of its 2024 Notable Latino Leaders. (Photo provided by Arden Shore)

WAUKEGAN – Arden Shore Child & Family Services has announced the upcoming retirement of president and CEO Dora Maya on May 2.

After more than 25 years of remarkable service, Maya is stepping down, leaving a legacy of leadership, innovation and community impact.

Under Maya’s leadership, Arden Shore has become a leading provider of child welfare and mental health services in Lake County. During her tenure, the organization expanded its bilingual services, grew its Intact Family Preservation program by 120%, and increased its foster care program by 90%.

Maya’s dedication to equity and cultural inclusivity has redefined how Arden Shore supports underserved and Spanish-speaking communities, helping thousands of children and families rebuild their lives in a caring community.

“It has been my greatest privilege to serve Arden Shore and witness the resilience of the children and families we support,” Maya said in a news release. “We have built an organization grounded in equity, cultural responsiveness, and compassion. I am excited to see Arden Shore continue to thrive under new leadership, and I remain deeply grateful for the partnerships and support that have made our work possible.”

As an immigrant from Cali, Colombia, and a former foster parent, Maya has been a tireless advocate for underserved populations, working to dismantle systemic barriers in child welfare and behavioral health services. Beyond her work at Arden Shore, she has played a key role in national and state-level initiatives, serving on boards and committees such as the Illinois Collaboration on Youth, Illinois Partners for Human Service, and the Latino Policy Forum. Her career spans nearly four decades, including pivotal roles at the Association House of Chicago and Children’s Home + Aid, where she pioneered culturally responsive mental health and family preservation programs.

In recognition of her decades-long commitment to transforming child welfare systems and expanding access to culturally competent services, Maya was honored as a 2024 Crain’s Chicago Business Notable Latino Leader. This distinction celebrates her leadership at Arden Shore and her contributions to shaping policy and practice in child welfare and mental health services throughout Illinois.

“Dr. Maya’s leadership has elevated Arden Shore’s impact and reach, improving the lives of countless children and families,” Scott Yelvington, board chair of Arden Shore, said in the release. “Her ability to inspire change, foster partnerships, and advocate for systemic improvements has left an indelible mark on our organization and the community. We are confident in Arden Shore’s continued success as we transition to new leadership.”

The Arden Shore Board of Directors has identified a successor; additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Arden Shore and its mission to rebuild children’s lives in a caring community, visit www.ardenshore.com.