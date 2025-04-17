Hawthorn invites community to take photos with Easter Bunny

Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to meet and take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden on the Lower Level in Macy’s Court. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn invites children and their families to meet and take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden on the Lower Level in Macy’s Court.

The Easter Bunny will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

To reduce overall wait times, families are encouraged to make a reservation at https://bit.ly/3QuMtQK.

A reservation is not required. Walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.