Deer Park offers Earth Day giveaway

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center is planning an Earth Day Plant Giveaway from April 21-23.

Guests can pick up a free native plant from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center Management Office in Suite 133 next to Clean Juice while supplies last.

A limited number of native shrubs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per person.

The community is encouraged to share photos of their plants and gardens on social media by tagging Deer Park Town Center @shopdeerpark and @DeerParkTownCenter.