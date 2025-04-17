April 17, 2025
Deer Park offers Earth Day giveaway

Limited number of native shrubs available

By Shaw Local News Network

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center is planning an Earth Day Plant Giveaway from April 21-23.

Guests can pick up a free native plant from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center Management Office in Suite 133 next to Clean Juice while supplies last.

A limited number of native shrubs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per person.

The community is encouraged to share photos of their plants and gardens on social media by tagging Deer Park Town Center @shopdeerpark and @DeerParkTownCenter.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois