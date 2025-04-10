Hawthorn to host egg hunt, spring market

VERNON HILLS – From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Hawthorn invites the community to a fun-filled Easter egg hunt for children and a Spring Market for everyone to enjoy.

The egg hunt and Spring Market will take place on Hawthorn Row, weather permitting. In case of rain, the event will be in Center Park.

Children will be grouped according to age: 0 to 3 will start the egg hunt at 11 a.m., ages 4 to 6 will be at 11:30 a.m. and ages 7 to 9 are at noon.

Cost is $10 per family. To register and obtain a ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3T7Mjkz.

Guests can meet and take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in his spring garden on the Lower Level in Macy’s Court. To reduce overall wait times, families are strongly encouraged to make a reservation in advance of their visit at https://bit.ly/3QuMtQK. A reservation is not required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

To learn more about events at Hawthorn, go to https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.