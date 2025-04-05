Woman who died in Gurnee crash identified

GURNEE -- The Waukegan woman who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Gurnee has been identified, authorities said.

About 2:20 p.m. March 28, the Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded to the area of Grand Avenue and First Street for a vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Officers arrived and located two vehicles that had been involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that one of the vehicles, a BMW 340i, was traveling west on Route 132 approaching First Street. The second vehicle involved, a Subaru Forester, which was traveling east on Grand Avenue, tried to turn left onto First Street and turned directly in front of the BMW.

The driver of the Subaru, a 74-year-old Waukegan woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where, despite care and treatment, she was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit on the evening of March 29.

The deceased has been identified as 74-year-old Jane Kennedy, of Waukegan. Preliminary coroner’s investigation indicate that Kennedy died from complications of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department.