Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to meet and take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn shopping center will host a special Sensory-Friendly Bunny event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6, to give children with special needs and their families the opportunity to enjoy a visit and private photo session with the Easter Bunny.

The event will take place before the center opens.

Reservations are required for the Sensory-Friendly Bunny event and can be made at https://bit.ly/47SM5Sj.

To learn more, visit www.visithawthorn.com/events.