March 27, 2025
Hawthorn offers photos of pets with Easter Bunny

Pet owners invited to bring furry friends for photo session

By Shaw Local News Network

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn shopping center invites pet owners to bring their furry four-legged friends to a special pet photo session with the Easter Bunny on two Monday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. March 31 and April 7.

To reduce overall wait times, pet parents are strongly encouraged to make a reservation in advance of their visit at https://bit.ly/3vVAnZW.

While strongly encouraged, a reservation is not required. Walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Pets must be leashed or crated when entering the shopping center.

For more information, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.

