Volo man charged with possession of child sex abuse images

Paul Rosenquist, 48, of the 70 block of Terra Springs Drive in Volo (Photo provided by the Fox Lake Police Department)

FOX LAKE -- A 48-year-old Volo man has been charged in connection with having child sexual abuse images and videos on his cellphone, police said.

At 3:30 p.m. March 8, Fox Lake Police Department officers responded to a call regarding an individual who had images of child sexual abuse on his cellular phone, according to a news release.

Officers made contact with Paul Rosenquist, 48, of the 70 Block of Terra Springs Drive in Volo.

Investigating officers interviewed Rosenquist and confirmed that his cellular phone contained images and videos of child sexual abuse, according to the release.

The residence was searched and Rosenquist’s cellphone was seized along with additional electronic devices. Rosenquist was subsequently arrested.

Rosenquist has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 13, a Class 2 felony.

Rosenquist appeared in First Appearance Court on March 10. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain, which was granted by a Lake County judge.

The investigation is ongoing. Rosenquist’s cellphone and other electronic devices is being forensically analyzed by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Cyber Division. Additional charges are expected upon the completion of the investigation, police said.