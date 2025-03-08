March 08, 2025
Man, 26, seriously injured in crash near Gurnee

Mercedes-Benz sedan left roadway, struck tree

GURNEE -- Lake County Sheriff’s crash investigators are looking into a serious single-vehicle traffic crash near Gurnee.

About 2:05 a.m. March 8, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive, unincorporated Gurnee, for a traffic crash, where someone was trapped in the vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found a Mercedes-Benz sedan with heavy damage, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 26-year-old Gurnee man, was traveling east on Stearns School Road, approaching Mill Creek Drive.

For an unknown reason, the man drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained a significant amount of damage. It appears the man was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Fire personnel freed the man from the vehicle, and he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

