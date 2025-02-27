Hawthorn invites residents to Rock the Bald

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall invites the community to participate as a donor or shavee in its St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

The event, which takes place March 22, is being held in cooperation with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any other organization outside the U.S. government.

During the event, guests will be invited to shave their head, volunteer or donate to the cause. This year, Hawthorn’s fundraising goal is $10,000 and the shopping center encourages people to sign up as a shavee or to donate to the cause.

To learn more or donate, visit https://bit.ly/4aKfBNe or the Rock the Bald event page on the Hawthorn website at https://bit.ly/3HwjSGc.