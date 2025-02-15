Sheriff’s K9 Duke aids in arrest of burglary suspect near Grayslake

Brendan M. Wilcox, 37, of the 34000 block of Route 45, Grayslake (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

GRAYSLAKE -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies with the assistance of Sheriff’s K9 Duke apprehended a man who is suspected of committing an overnight burglary at a tavern in the 34200 block of Route 45, near Grayslake.

About 3:45 a.m. Feb. 14, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the bar. When they arrived, they found the tavern secure, without signs of a burglary. The keyholder of the establishment was not able to respond, so deputies could not search the inside of the building at the time, according to a news release.

About 7 a.m., the same day, the keyholder called to report a burglary. Deputies reviewed video surveillance, where they saw a man wearing very distinctive clothing unlawfully enter the bar and steal items.

Deputies located footprints in the snow, which they followed to an apartment building nearby.

Deputies knocked on the door of a person who lives at the complex, Brendan M. Wilcox, 37, of the 34000 block of Route 45, who had an active arrest warrant for burglary. Wilcox fled out of a rear window, police said.

Deputy Dwight Arrowood and K9 Duke arrived at the scene and conducted an immediate track. They tracked for over 1 mile and over an hour.

K9 Duke tracked to a wooded area, where Wilcox was found to be hiding. When Wilcox refused to surrender or follow instruction, K9 Duke bit Wilcox and he then surrendered, police said.

Deputies recovered the distinctive clothing worn by Wilcox during the burglary at his apartment, according to the release.

Wilcox was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for the dog bite. He was treated and released back into the custody of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilcox has been charged with burglary (Class 3 felony), theft (Class 3 felony) and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Wilcox was being held in custody in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.