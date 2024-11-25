November 25, 2024
Suspect arrested in Third Lake gambling cafe burglary

Man also charged with resisting arrest in connection with kicking squad car, deputies, correctional officers

Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia

Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

THIRD LAKE -- A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary to a gambling cafe in Third Lake, authorities said.

About 1:15 a.m. Nov. 24, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a gaming café in the 34500 block of Route 45, Third Lake, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a shattered front glass door and evidence of a burglary. Inside the café, they discovered fresh blood, likely from the suspect suffering injuries during the break-in. Deputies also identified a neighboring business that was also burglarized.

During a search of the area, deputies encountered a man, identified as 36-year-old Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia, who had no permanent address, according to the release. Police said Mojarro-Garcia exhibited fresh cuts on his hands and arms, along with blood-stained clothing. Nearby, deputies discovered a stolen, damaged cash register.

Surveillance footage from the gaming café confirmed Mojarro-Garcia’s involvement in the burglary, according to the release. Deputies arrested Mojarro-Garcia near the scene. While secured in a squad car, he began kicking the door. When deputies attempted to further restrain him, Mojarro-Garcia kicked one of the deputies, but he was not injured, police said.

Upon arrival at the Lake County Jail, Mojarro-Garcia’s aggressive behavior escalated, requiring correctional officers to deploy pepper spray to ensure the safety of all personnel, according to the release.

Mojarro-Garcia has been charged with two counts of burglary, aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property and resisting arrest.

Mojarro-Garcia was being held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting his initial court hearing

As the investigation continues, sheriff’s detectives are working to determine whether Mojarro-Garcia is connected to separate burglaries reported in the same area last week.

