Pop-Up Prom Shoppe event planned in Grayslake

Mothers Trust Foundation enthusiastically hosted their 2022 Pop-Up Prom Shoppe from March 11-13. This year's event will take place April 13 and 14 in Grayslake. (Courtesy of Mothers Trust Foundation)

LAKE FOREST – Spring means it’s time for high school students to think about prom.

Mothers Trust Foundation announced its fourth annual MTF Pop-Up Prom Shoppe For Education … It’s More Than A Dress will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the University Center of Lake County, 1200 University Center Drive in Grayslake.

The event is open to all Lake County high school students.

In 2018, a Lake County high school social worker contacted MTF seeking spare prom dresses for low-income students. With more than 100 dresses collected from family and friends, MTF hosted the first Pop Up Prom Shoppe in that school’s office.

Moved by students’ emotional reactions, MTF launched the Pop-Up Prom Shoppe for Education in 2019. Instead of being need-based, it was open to all Lake County high school students, removing the stigma of needing a free dress. Now it’s for anyone who wants a dress.

Partnering with Zengeler Cleaners since 2019, it collects formal dress donations to support Lake County high school students.

The prom dress giveaway also stands out by emphasizing education. Collaborating with College of Lake County and University Center of Lake County, the event showcases local educational opportunities. It includes guest speakers, informative flyers and a FAFSA workshop.

A VIP Day, held before the public opening, invites at-risk students from five Lake County high schools for official college visits, workshops and a catered lunch.

All attendees get to shop in the Pop-Up Prom Shoppe with personal shoppers. More than 500 volunteers sort and size dresses, set up fitting rooms and serve as personal shoppers and accessory coordinators.

For more than 25 years, Mothers Trust Foundation has been providing assistance during times of crisis to low-income children and their families living in Lake County. The foundation’s goal is to provide hope, build confidence and make a positive impact on a young person’s life. For more information, visit motherstrustfoundation.org or contact executive director Kathleen Boehm at 847-482-9189 or boehm@motherstrustfoundation.org.