‘Parkinson’s 101′ presentation to take place April 18

LONG GROVE – Ciel Senior Living of Long Grove will present “Parkinson’s 101: What you and your family need to know.”

The event will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 18 at the facility, 1190 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove.

In observance of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Jessica Bartsch from the Parkinson’s Foundation-Midwest Chapter will share information about what the disease is, what causes it, early signs, common symptoms and more.

Information on the foundation’s free resources also will be discussed.

RSVP by April 11 at 847-499-1830.