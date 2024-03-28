Hawthorn to host ‘Easter Eggventure’ on March 30

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to the fun-filled Easter Eggventure event from 9 to 11 a.m. March 30.

Held outdoors at Hawthorn Row (weather permitting), the event will include egg hunts for children ages 2 to 9, a special visit from the Easter Bunny (9:15 a.m.), face painting, balloon twisting and other kid-friendly activities. There will be meet-and-greets and performances by princesses and Paw Patrol characters from 10 to 10:30 a.m..

The first 150 children to check in at the event table will receive a complimentary Easter basket and bunny ears (maximum two per family while supplies last).

Tickets for the event are $4 each and can be bought at https://bit.ly/49Fd6dg. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3T7Mjkz.

While at the shopping center, guests are encouraged to meet and take professional photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden home on the Lower Level in Macy’s Court between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. March 30. Photo packages begin at $39.99. To reduce overall wait times, families are strongly encouraged to make a photo reservation in advance of their visit at https://bit.ly/3Ugaa2b. A photo reservation is not required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.