Pedestrian struck, killed in Gurnee

GURNEE -- A Round Lake Beach woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Nov. 6 in Gurnee, authorities said.

About 9:07 p.m. Nov. 6, the Gurnee Police and Fire Departments responded to Washington Street and Hunt Club Road in Gurnee for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to a news release. Officers arrived and found that a female pedestrian had been struck in the roadway by two vehicles.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the release.

Based on the severity of the incident the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County responded to assist in the investigation. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Teresa Williams of Round Lake Beach. On Nov. 7, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate that Williams died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and MCAT.