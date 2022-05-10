High school sports roundup for Monday, May 9: Bryson Mello’s complete-game shutout leads Oswego past Oswego East

BASEBALL
Oswego 2, Oswego East 0
Bryson Mello threw a complete-game one-hit shutout with three strikeouts, his second straight shutout, and Ethan Valles doubles and scored both Panthers’ run in the first game of a three-game series. Oswego East’s Noah Dowler allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings and struck out three for the Wolves.
Yorkville 19, Minooka 12
Nate Harris and Owen Ross homered, and the Foxes (23-3, 8-2) exploded for 10 runs in the second inning and held on for a wild win in the first of a three-game series. Ross was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Harris 3 for 3 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Connor Corrigan was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Sycamore 23, Sandwich 1
Owen Piazza hit two home runs and Byron Blaise one for the Spartans. Austin Marks had Sandwich’s lone hit.
Christian Liberty 22, Parkview Christian 19
Parkview Christian was led by Nate Johnson and Bo Beasley, who each hit a home run.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 11, Plainfield North 0
Ellie Alvarez hit two home runs, Sam Davidowski went 3 for 3 with a double and Madi Reeves and Lauren Koster combined to throw a three-hit shutout for the Foxes (21-3, 11-0). Reeves struck out seven in four innings and the Foxes capped off the win with a six-run fifth inning.
Ottawa 5, Sandwich 3
The Pirates scored three go-ahead runs in the fifth and held off a late Sandwich rally. Maggie Knepper struck out four for Sandwich. Bre Sexton singled in Cora Adams in the seventh for the Indians.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 7, Yorkville 0
Anna Johnson scored four goals and Maggie Leger had the shutout in goal for Oswego. Kate Epstein, Selah Smith and Natasha Lopez also scored for the Panthers.