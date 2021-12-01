Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Dec. 1, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man arrested on three warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor S. O’Neill, 23, of the 100 block of Willoughby Court in Yorkville, at 8:13 p.m. Nov. 28 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended, a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis and a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. O’Neill was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft of property worth less than $500 at 3:03 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 9500 block of Lisbon Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marisela R. Mendoza, 26, of the 3000 block of Longview Drive, Yorkville, while conducting a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 27 in the area of Route 30 and Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Mendoza was found to be wanted on an Illinois State Police warrant for a prior traffic offense. Mendoza was transported to the County Jail where she later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Battery reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery that occurred at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 28 in the zero to 100 block of Rock Way in Boulder Hill.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:59 a.m. Nov. 26 in the zero to 99 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery, obstructing under investigation

Sheriff deputies took a report of a domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer at 10:13 p.m. Nov. 25 in the zero to 99 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft of over $500 that occurred at approximately 9:42 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 100 bock of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle that occurred about 1:56 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 7300 block of Sundown Lane in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 25 in the zero to 99 bock of Springdale Road in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an identity theft at 11:35 am. Nov. 23 in the 11000 block of Faxon Road in Bristol Township.

Property damage report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 4:06 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 600 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Driver’s license violation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy Muehring, 19, of the 600 block of Belmont Avenue, Oswego, after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 23 in the area of Old Post Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. Police said Muehring was taken into custody on a charge of having a fraudulent driver’s license. He was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Intimidation report

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:28 p.m. Nov. 23 to the zero to 99 block of Dolphin Court, Oswego Township, to investigate a report of intimidation. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.