Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: June 9, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies cited Jasmine Matos, 35, of the 1900 block of Weston Drive in Yorkville, for leaving the scene of a crash and improper lane use. Deputies had responded to a report of a traffic crash and leaving the scene of a property damage crash in the area of Route 126 and Clubhouse Drive in Kendall Township at 4:55 a.m. June 1. Deputies released Matos at the scene on a recognizance bond.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of motor vehicle burglary in the 0 to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill 10:06 a.m. June 1. An investigation is underway.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill at 1:03 p.m. June 1. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 0 to 99 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill at 6:44 p.m. June 1. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to state supported property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal damage to state supported property at the Kendall County Jail at 12:55 p.m. June 2. An investigation is underway.

Intimidation

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of intimidation in the 0 to 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill at 1:06 p.m. June 2. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the 1500 block of Creek Road in Little Rock Township at 4:07 p.m. June 3. An investigation is underway.

Domestic battery and criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery and criminal property damage in the zero to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill at 2:17 a.m. June 5. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 5600 block of Commerce Drive in Oswego Township at 4:40 p.m. June 5. An investigation is ongoing.

Speeding 26 to 35 mph over

Sheriff’s deputies cited James Maynen, 25, of the 800 block of Crescent Avenue in Palatine, for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone in the area of Routes 47 and 25 at 8:19 p.m. June 5. Deputies released Maynen at the scene on his own recognizance.

Criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage and criminal property trespass in the 3000 block of Van Dyke Road in Seward Township at 8:45 p.m. June 5. An investigation is ongoing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joann B. Theis, 29, of the 10000 block of Crimmin Road in Newark, on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant on a charge of driving with a expired registration. Bond for the warrant was $3,000 with a $75 failure-to-appear fee. Deputies arrested Theis while investigating a property damage crash at 1:20 a.m. June 6 near Crimmin and Fox Valley roads. Deputies transported Theis to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Forgery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of forgery in the 200 block of South Church Street in Millington at 12:50 p.m. June 7. An investigation is underway.

Burglary and criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary and criminal property damage in the 600 block of Route 34 in Aurora at 2:08 p.m. June 7. An investigation is ongoing.