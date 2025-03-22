Donations to be accepted for Yorkville Congregational Church spring rummage sale

Diane Stablein, left, and Jill Mickelson are among the members of the Yorkville Congregational Church helping set up for the spring rummage and bake sale April 11 and 12. (Photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will be accepting donations of clean, usable items in good condition for its spring rummage sale set for April 11 and 12.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church on Sunday, April 6 from noon to 5 p.m., Monday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. A donation form will be available for tax purposes.

Furniture which will be accepted includes living room (but not sofas or loveseats), bedroom, dining room, office, and outdoor furniture. Electronics which will be accepted includes speakers; working flat screen TVs up to 48 inches with plug and USB port. TV donations are only accepted on Sunday, April 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

Items which cannot be accepted as donations are sofas and loveseats; oversized entertainment centers; construction debris; large appliances; electronics: tube TV and/or flat screen larger than 48 inches; computers, monitors, printers, typewriters, land/cell phones, fax equipment; infant/child car and/or booster seats; mattresses, box springs, and cribs.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, two blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308