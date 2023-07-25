Yorkville Public Library’s English language program is all about conversation and community

YORKVILLE – For adults whose first language is not English, learning the art of conversation can be a challenge, especially when balancing work and family responsibilities.
That’s why the Yorkville Public Library started an English Language Learners program in which volunteer tutors already have helped about 25 area residents improve their speaking skills.
“We’re all about conversation,” said Betty Ross of Yorkville, volunteer language tutor and program coordinator.
“Yorkville is a community where people want to help each other,” library Adult Services Director Mike Curtis said, praising the efforts of the volunteer tutors. “That is what this community is at its core.”
About 17% of Yorkville’s population is Hispanic, Curtis said, with about 11% speaking a language other than English in the home.
Curtis, a former school teacher, said he had been imagining an English language program for adults when Ross came to him one day with the idea and gave her the green light.
Ross quickly enlisted about 15 volunteer tutors and the library was hosting its first ELL sessions this past January.
“Adult learners are highly motivated to learn to speak English and that is not an easy language to learn,” said Judy Somerlot, volunteer tutor and Friends of the Library co-chairperson.
Now, Ross and Curtis are aiming to bring new students into the free program, hosting an open house event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the library’s Michelle Pfister meeting room.
The program is open to any adult. Current students and teachers come from Yorkville, Plano, Montgomery, Oswego, Aurora and Plainfield.
At the open house, volunteer tutors will assess the English-speaking abilities of the program participants, with an eye toward grouping learners who are at similar levels.
Classes are usually composed of from two to four students, although some are one-on-one sessions for those who might need individual attention.
The small study groups meet for one hour each week in the morning, afternoon, or on Saturdays.
Ross said teachers and students talk about current news events, what they did over the weekend or just about any other topic that will facilitate conversation.
The program is designed to build confidence and help the adult students overcome any shyness or embarrassment because of their English-speaking ability, Ross said.
Often, simple economics is the key motivator for the students, she added.
“They want to get a better job and they know that the more English they know, the better,” Ross said.
Heidi Bolanos of Yorkville, a volunteer tutor and a full-time English teacher said adults who live and work in the community can be held back by their language ability.
“They come to class because they know that they won’t learn English unless they put in the effort,” Bolanos said. “Our classes are safe spaces for them to practice, learn from their mistakes and interact authentically with native English speakers.”
Adults enrolled in the program include immigrants from Romania, Mexico and other Latin American countries.
“We recognize there are many non-native English speakers within our community who could benefit from our program,” Ross said. “The library provides a comfortable, informal environment for adult learners to practice conversations with native-English speakers.”