The United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale St., will host vacation Bible school July 10 through 13. This year’s theme is Twists & Turns, where kids discover that God is always with them in the twists and turns of life.

Each day will run from 9 to 11 a.m.; kindergarten through eighth grade students are welcome. Register on the church website umcplano.org. Cost is $5 per child.

For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700 or Linda at 630-552-3828.