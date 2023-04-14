Fern Dell Museum opens for 2023 season Sunday

Fern Dell Museum, located at 9 E. Front St. in Newark, will open for the 2023 season on Sunday, April 16.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature refreshed displays, new books by local authors, plat books, old and new and military memorabilia and more. Housed in a former general store, Fern Dell Museum has much to offer.

Upcoming activities include a drive-thru BBQ (pork chops and chicken) on April 28 and a book sale during Newark Garage Sale Days April 20-22.

Fern Dell Museum is part of Fern Dell Historic Association, which includes four historic sites in Newark.