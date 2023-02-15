Bristol-Kendall Fire District candidates offer similar views at Stamp Act PAC election forum

YORKVILLE – Eight candidates for Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District trustee expressed similar views during an election forum Feb. 13 at the offices of a local state representative.

Twelve candidates will be on the April 4 ballot to select five trustees in the first-ever election for the fire district board.

Stamp Act PAC, a conservative political action committee based in Yorkville, hosted the forum.

The organization provided the impetus for a citizen ballot initiative in the spring 2022 primary election to make the fire district board an elected body, replacing the system by which the trustees were appointed by the Kendall County Board.

The referendum was spurred by the fire district board’s Oct. 14, 2021, decision to dismiss a firefighter-paramedic who refused to comply with an order to either be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or submit to weekly testing.

The five-member board voted unanimously to terminate the probationary firefighter’s employment, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who complained to the County Board and ultimately put the referendum question on the June 28, 2022, ballot.

The eight hopefuls who spoke at the forum all indicated that they would have voted against dismissing the firefighter. Four incumbent trustees who are running did not attend the forum.

Most of the candidates in attendance are active or retired firefighters or police officers. Others emphasized their experience in business management and finance.

“I know what our district needs,” said candidate Darin Peterson, who retired as a captain with the St. Charles Fire Department after 30 years of service. “We need an administration the firefighters can trust,” he said.

David Guss, who served 18 years with the South Elgin Police Department and is a U.S. Air Force veteran, seemed to capture the sentiment of mutual agreement in the room when he declared that he would be voting for Peterson.

Scott Harmon emphasized his work in the corporate world and efforts as finance director of his church. He said he would be an advocate for both firefighters and taxpayers.

“I think we’re all like-minded,” Harmon said after the forum when describing the field of candidates in attendance.

John Hardy is a 37-year firefighter who provides training for other firefighters at an academy in Romeoville. Like the others, he indicated his opposition to the current board’s decision to dismiss the firefighter who refused the vaccine and the test.

“I don’t believe you should force anything on anybody,” Hardy said.

Kristopher Lackey is a 23-year Oswego Fire Department veteran with involvement on his local homeowners association board and as a substitute teacher.

Lackey said firefighters in the state who refused the vaccine or the test are suing to get their jobs back and winning.

Those first five candidates are running as a slate backed by Stamp Act PAC.

Kelly Pleva is a former Park Forest police officer who now works for a security firm and served as president of her local homeowners association. Pleva sought to set herself apart as the only woman among the candidates. Noting that there are just seven woman serving with the Bristol-Kendall district, Pleva said she would provide a voice “in a male-dominated profession.”

Richard Huseman served in Dwight with the ambulance service and as a volunteer firefighter. Like many of the others, Huseman said he would keep a careful eye on district spending.

Richard Vinyard is a lieutenant in the Bloomingdale Fire Protection District and has 25 years in the fire service, all with fire protection districts. He has served on the Yorkville Planning Commission and his local PTO.

“I know what people demand,” Vinyard said. “I have no ax to grind.”

Vinyard said two Bristol-Kendall firefighters recently took jobs with the Bloomingdale district.

“I want to stay away from being a training ground for other fire departments,” Vinyard said.

The four incumbents who were not present at the forum include President Ken Johnson and trustees Marty Schwartz, Jeff Farren and Gary Schlapp.

The forum took place in a large meeting room at the offices of Republican state Rep. Jed Davis of the 75th District.

The meeting room was filled with about 50 people. Among those were Kendall County Board member Dan Koukol, Oswego Village President Troy Parlier, Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt, several Bristol-Kendall firefighters and anti-drag show activists Molly and Mike Krempski.

The crowd applauded all of the candidates and their remarks.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas. The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 24 full-time employees, 30 part-time individuals and nine contract paramedics, including four incumbent trustees.