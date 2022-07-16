Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2022 Spring Commencement exercises during a series of ceremonies held April 30 and May 6-7.

Zachary Drew of Oswego earned a PHRMD degree in Pharmacy.

Morgan Hundley of Oswego graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS degree in Special Education.

Jordan Joynt of Yorkville earned a DNP degree in Nursing Practice.

Brandia Young of Yorkville earned a MSED degree in Kinesiology .

*****

University of Saint Mary recently announced that Cecil Minder of Oswego ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

*****

Reanna Panlilio of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during the May 22 commencement exercises.

*****

Lucas Farren of Yorkville, was one of 216 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement on Saturday, May 14, at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

Farren received a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a minor in Physics and Mathematics.

*****

Local students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2022 Spring Dean’s List including: Quinn Bommelman of Montgomery; Dominic Bellanca, Mikaila Couch and Jared Mengerink of Oswego; Kyleigh Rogers of Plano; and Madeline Kotler of Yorkville.

*****

Jack Randall of Oswego achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.

*****

Joanna Gambino of Oswego was recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Benedictine College

*****

Teaghen Amwoza of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2022 at Winona State University.

*****

Local students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls. Those named include Shae Clever of Sandwich, High Honors; Alexis Grandys of Yorkville, High Honors; Brooke Kala of Yorkville, Highest Honors; Samantha Moreno of Yorkville, High Honors.

*****

Michael Drennon of Oswego made the Spring 2022 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University.

*****

Alexander Ponx of Oswego, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Spring 2022 term.

*****

Olivet Nazarene University recently announced its spring 2022 Dean’s List. Local students honored include: Addison Adams of Montgomery, Andrew Cantu of Yorkville, Anthony Cantu of Yorkville, Jacob Christopherson of Oswego, Courtney Hall of Yorkville, Noah Harder of Montgomery, Timothy Leger of Montgomery, Samantha Martin of Montgomery, Gabrielle McGrath of Oswego, Peyton Rogers of Sandwich, Alicia Silva of Oswego and Madalyn Zagajowski of Yorkville.

*****

Mitchell Jennings of Yorkville was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University.

*****

Angelina Lee of Oswego was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.

*****

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced local students qualifying for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List including Oswego residents Gabrielle Ariana Andrade and Zachary Michael Drew along with Yorkville resident Jackson Edwards.

*****

Local students recently graduated from Monmouth College.

Benjamin Dobberstein of Oswego, son of Patrick and Christine Dobberstein.

Rebekkah Gebe of Sandwich, daughter of Elizabeth Gebe.

Nathan Willig of Oswego, son of Dennis and Angela Willig.

*****

Davis & Elkins College student Jacob Lenertz of Yorkville has achieved the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

*****

Danielle Johnsen of Oswego graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Dubuque, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree.

*****

Ashlyn Clancy of Sandwich and Madeline Wyatt of Oswego were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.

*****

The University of Kentucky has released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Local students honored include Yorkville residents Callaghan Peyton Bishop, Ryan Elizabeth Boyd, Ashley Kathleen Konen, Joshua Carl Larsen, Grace Mae Ludwig, Matthew J. Riordan and Samantha Michelle Riordan.

*****

Lee University congratulates Grace Henderson of Oswego on earning Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2022 semester.

*****

Local students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2022 including Oswego residents Benjamen Bachmann, Kailee Baldwin, Summer Bergmann, Ayden Earley, Justine Granahan, John Green, Joshua Lovell, Riley Martin, Sean Martin and Jared Novak; Sandwich residents Madeleine Card, Hailey Keeton and Seth Weeks; Montgomery residents Joanna Franco and Kiana Rivera; Plano residents Autumn Haberkorn-Mendez and Draven Ordonez; Yorkville residents Daniel Harker, Ashliana Mueller, Dimitra Procopos, Delaney Seeman and Ivan Westcott; and Newark resident Matthew Lucas.

*****

Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.

Heather Marz of Montgomery graduated Summa Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Jeffrey Crafton of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Molly Gustafson of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Chad Schaschwary of Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Analytics.

Kevin Gruhlke of Yorkville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

Aidann Kinsella of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.

*****