Raging Waves waterpark set to open Saturday in Yorkville

YORKVILLE – The summer season is here and that means fun, adventure and cooling off at Yorkville’s Raging Waves waterpark.

Billed as the largest waterpark in Illinois, Raging Waves will open Saturday, June 4.

Located at 4000 N. Bridge St. (Route 47), the Australian-themed amusement park will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The family-friendly park covers 58 acres and features 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a “relaxing lazy river” and 43 private cabanas.

FILE PHOTO: Swimmers line up to tryout the Raging Waves waterpark's Boomerang ride. (Shea Lazansky)

For thrill-seekers, there is the Aussie Mat Dash, a six-lane mat-racing water slide that is the first in Illinois and one of only three in the world. The slide is located at the south end of the park near the popular Cyclone water slide.

“We cannot wait for guests to enjoy all that our waterpark has to offer,” said Raging Waves co-owner Randy Witt, who describes the park as the perfect place for a day trip, weekend getaway, birthday party, youth group outing, scout gathering or family reunion.

The park’s water slides include The Crocodile Mile, the Platypus Plunge and The Boomerang.

When visitors get hungry there are numerous places to enjoy a snack, a meal or a delicious treat at eateries like The Shark Bite, the Ol’ Waterin’ Hole and the Hungry Croc Barby and Billabong.

Raging Waves is hiring workers as young as age 15 for positions at the park, including lifeguards, food service, park cleaning and maintenance, security, cashiers and first aid.

FILE PHOTO: Swimmers of all ages enjoy the quarter mile-long lazy river at Raging Waves waterpark in Yorkville. (Shea Lazansky)

Tickets, hours of operation and more information is available by visiting www.RagingWaves.com or by calling 630-882-6575.