On campus: Baldwin Wallace scholarships for Kendall County students

Local students were among over 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Praise Oranika of Yorkville earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship. Cydney Washington of Montgomery earned the Donald & Connie Rebar Scholarship, the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the Jochum-Moll Scholarship.

Grace Pagone of Oswego was among 1,316 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18. Pagone earned a Bachelor of Journalism from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Local students named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Fall Quarter 2021 Honors List include Oswego residents Jacob Bentz, Julia Kalish, Hannah Knoblock, Nathan Kennedy, Ethan Kroner, Andrew Torres and Ian Glashagel along with Newark resident Ethan Jeffers.

Local students named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Fall Quarter 2021 Dean’s List include Oswego residents Alexis Countryman, Sean Brakeall (High Honors), Anthy Tran (High Honors) and Katherine Kuhn along with Yorkville resident Andrew Terlep.

Local students were recently named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Western Illinois University. Earning this honor were Montgomery residents Quinn Bommelman, Rachel Johnson, Crystin McKay, Kaiden Anthony Sneed and Rebecca Vanecek; Oswego residents Mikaila Couch, Jared Mengerink and Janna Romero; Plano residents Kelsey Edwards and Kyleigh Rogers; and Yorkville residents Madeline Kotler and Alexis Sandon.

Halen Skipworth of Oswego was named to Harding University Dean’s list during the fall 2021 semester.

MaryKatherine Dempsey of Yorkville has been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored local students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Cameron Harris of Oswego earned High Honors; Benjamin Leverich of Oswego earned Honors; Annika Perez of Oswego earned Highest Honors; and Christopher Schiera of Plano earned Highest Honors.

Matthew Rehg of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering during the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held Dec. 19.

Valdosta State University congratulates Jessica Smith of Oswego for earning a spot on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Cecil Minder of Oswego was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Saint Mary.

Local students were named to Bradley’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List including Plano residents Draven Ordonez, Dustin Noto, Branden Scherer, Alaina Carreno and Autumn Haberkorn-Mendez; Oswego residents Justine Granahan, Riley Martin, Benjamen Bachmann, Summer Bergmann, Sean Martin, Joshua Lovell, Jared Novak, Ayden Earley, Ryan Egan and Kailee Baldwin; Sandwich residents JoAnna Holly, Hailey Keeton, Madeleine Card, Devin Carrera and Seth Weeks; Yorkville residents Jillian Kimpan, Nathan Turner, Delaney Seeman, Ashliana Mueller, Dimitra Procopos, Tyler Middendorf and Sarah Novak; Montgomery resident Kiana Rivera; and Newark resident Matthew Lucas.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced its Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. Earning this honor were Oswego residents Erik Ahlquist, Kaitlyn Grove and Madeline Wyatt; Ashlyn Clancy of Sandwich and Mary Victory of Montgomery.

Noah Beck of Oswego and Carlos Martinez of Plano were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Elizabeth Welter of Plano was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Caitlin Rhodes of Yorkville earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Local students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University include Montgomery residents Addison Adams, Noah Harder and Samantha Martin; Yorkville residents Andrew Cantu, Courtney Hall, McKenzie Lux and Madalyn Zagajowski; Oswego residents Jacob Christopherson, Timothy Leger and Chloe Pearce; and Sandwich residents Madeleine Robinson and Peyton Rogers.

