Yorkville OKs pact to allow health department to use new city hall as vaccination site

The Yorkville City Council approved a $1.9 million contract Tuesday night for the purchase of an office building at 651 Prairie Point Drive, above, that officials hope to convert into a new city hall and multi-use government building. (John Etheredge)

The Yorkville City Council unanimously approved an agreement during a meeting Tuesday evening, Jan. 12, to permit the Kendall County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the new city hall.

With federal authorities expediting vaccine distribution, the new Yorkville government building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive on the city’s north side could turn into a critical locale in local vaccination efforts under the agreement. County health department authorities expect to conclude phase 1a of their vaccination program this week, with a transition to vaccinating essential workers under phase 1b in the coming weeks.

Approximately a dozen Yorkville city employees have also volunteered to help with the vaccination campaign, Mayor John Purcell announced Tuesday evening.

“I’m proud of the number of people who stepped up... who volunteered their time over the next several weeks to help get those vaccines out quicker,” Purcell said.

City offices, including police, are expected to start moving to the city government complex at Prairie Pointe Drive throughout this year. The city voted to purchase the $1.9 million building last November.