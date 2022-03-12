“A Galactic Quest” program offered at Yorkville, Plano libraries this spring break

Not traveling this spring break? Students can explore aviation, drones and space through fun, hands-on activities with University of Illinois Extension.

Youth grades Kindergarten to three and four to six can join University of Illinois Extension educators who will guide them through “A Galactic Quest” with a stop at “Mars Base Camp.” This free, spring break program is offered in partnership with local libraries and 4-H as a two-part experience on consecutive days.

March 21-22 in Plano: Plano Community Library programs are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (grades K-3) and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (grades 4-6) . Learn more at go.illinois.edu/4HSpringBreakPlano or register at the youth library desk or call 630-552-2025.

Plano Community Library programs are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (grades K-3) and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (grades 4-6) Learn more at go.illinois.edu/4HSpringBreakPlano or register at the youth library desk or call 630-552-2025. March 23-24 in Yorkville: Yorkville Public Library programs are from 10 a.m. to noon (grades K-3) and 1 to 3 p.m. (grades 4-6). Learn more at go.illinois.edu/4HSpringBreakYorkville or register at the youth library desk or call 630-553-4354.

Registration for each program is required and space is limited. If you have questions or need a reasonable accommodation to participate, call 630-553-5823 or email clh27@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.