Kumla dinner scheduled for Feb. 19 in Newark

Fern Dell Historic Association’s annual kumla dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 19. Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s dinner will be a drive-thru event.

Serving begins at 3 p.m. at the Newark Firehouse, 101 E. Main St., and will continue until the food is sold out. The dinner will be standard, with ham, kumla dumplings and applesauce. The cost is $13. Orders will be taken when you pull up to the firehouse then delivered to your car. No advance tickets will be needed.

This annual event is the cornerstone of Fern Dell’s fundraising. Fern Dell Historic Association supports four historic sites in Newark.

For questions and information, call 815-736-6190.