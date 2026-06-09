Plainfield’s population nears 50,000, according to special census

New townhouses continue to go up in the Autumn Glen subdivision in Plainfield, as seen on May 14, 2026. Since 2020, Plainfield has added more than 500 new homes and more than 800 new apartments. (Eric Schelkopf)

The village of Plainfield now has a population of 49,962, according to the results of a special census that have been certified.

That represents an increase of 5,200 residents since the 2020 census. The village’s official housing count now stands at 17,329 units.

Plainfield will receive approximately $1.2 million in additional revenues every year until the 2030 decennial census is certified.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census to determine the number of people living in the United States.

The results show the village’s population has increased by 11.6% since the 2020 census. Plainfield had requested a special census be done because of the estimated 10% increase in its population since 2020, the year of the most recent U.S. census.

Since the 2020 census, Plainfield has added more than 500 new homes and more than 800 new apartments.

“I’ve seen our community grow from a small farm town of 3,000 to a diverse and vibrant community of over 49,000 people today,” Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said in a news release. “The journey has been quite remarkable.”

Of the 17,329 housing units in the village, 16,777 units, or 96.8%, are occupied, according to the special census. More information about the special census is available at https://www.census.gov .

The updated population count will increase state-shared revenues that support essential services such as public safety, street repairs and other municipal operations, village officials said.