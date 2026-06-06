Yorkville Public Library offers variety of summer programs for kids

Yorkville Public Library's "Read With Paws" event pairs learning the joys of reading with dogs provided by the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club. (Provided by Yorkville Public Library)

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready! Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram. Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

DROP IN STORY TIME (at YPL)

10:30 a.m. every Friday

Join us at YPL every Friday at 10:30 a.m. for Drop In Story Time. This story time is held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is our special reader.

Unearth a Story- Summer Read 2026

June 1-July 31

Pick up your first of four reading logs beginning May 26. If you get your reading log between May 26 and June 17, you can enter a drawing for a prize.

Window Art

June 8-13 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Help us liven up the library with window art. You can come in anytime/any day (June 8-13) to create your artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Stories in the Park- Town Square

11:30 a.m., Wednesdays

Stories in the Park is back. Explore Yorkville Parks and listen to a Story Time.

This summer’s schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. June 24 - Rotary Park (2775 Grande Trail)

10:30 a.m. July 8 - YJWC Park Heartland Park (1267 Taus Circle)

10:30 a.m. July 22 - Beecher Park (901 Game Farm Road)

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

LEGO Kits

June 15-20 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Come by the library during open hours the week of June 15. Themed container of various LEGOs will be made available for use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Tots and Toddlers

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23

Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register each child separately.

Stories in the Park- Rotary Park

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 24

Explore Yorkville Parks and listen to a Story Time. Rotary Park, 2775 Grande Trail)

Art with Averin

2 p.m., Wednesday, June 24

Grades 1-6. Join us for this special opportunity to create your own piece of art. Averin will provide step by step instructions for drawing a piece of art.

Only One You

10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., Thursday, June 25

We will read the book, “Only One You” by Linda Kranz. Then paint rocks to resemble the fish in the book. This fish will be displayed in the Children’s Courtyard for all to see. Dress for the mess.

Jumpstart Screenings

10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26

Jumpstart is a free service for pregnant woman and those with children 0-3 years of age. Jumpstart offers many services to ensure the child gets the right support to succeed. Stop by for a free screening.

3D Printing

10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27

Fifteen minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Please register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, contact the library.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

10:30 a.m., Monday, June 29

Will be reading a book then create a fun craft project. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, register each child separately.