Dontrell Young wins 2 sprints as Oswego takes second at Wilcox Invite: Friday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Oswego’s Roger Wilcox Invite

Oswego (129) was second to Batavia (140) at its Roger Wilcox Invite.

Oswego’s Dontrell Young won the 200 (21.12 seconds) and 400 (48.53), both in meet record times, and was second in the 100 (10.74). Other Oswego winners were Ryan Wilson in the 3,200 (9:51.57), Jezhian Sprinkle in the 110 hurdles (14.55) and 300 hurdles (38.06), Carter Wahmann in the pole vault (3.98 meters) and Kyle Taylor in the long jump (6.47 meters).

Girls Track and Field

Glenbard North Weber Invitational

Oswego East (77.5 points) took fourth at the eight-team meet won by Downers Grove North (163).

Oswego East’s Lia Paribello won the discus (36.81 meters) and was second in the shot put (11.22 meters). Layla Brisbon was third in the 100 hurdles (15.99 seconds), and Kailynn Grinnell was third in the high jump (1.47 meters).

Baseball

Oswego East 9, Bolingbrook 1

Jacsen Tucker hit a three-run home run and a solo shot, and Nick Brennan struck out seven and allowed one run on four hits and four walks over six innings for the visiting Wolves (11-10, 4-2), who completed the three-game Southwest Prairie West sweep. Noah Deist scored two runs for Oswego East, which scored three in the first and four in the sixth.

Oswego 7, Naperville North 6

Caleb Miller singled in Hunter Amelio with no outs in the bottom of the seventh for a Panthers’ walk-off nonconference win.

Dylan Doogs was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Cam Loghmani hit a three-run homer for Oswego (12-12).

Newark 10, Indian Creek 0

Toby Steffen and Colin Shields combined on a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts for the visiting Norsemen (7-10, 6-2 Little Ten Conference).

Jimmy Kath was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, David Ulrich 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and Eastin McBroom drove in two runs.

Sandwich 6, Woodstock North 0

Arlo Budd tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts for the Indians (11-12-1, 5-3 Kishwaukee River Conference) in Sandwich. Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, Chase Clark drove in three runs, and Cash White scored three.

Parkview Christian 13, Schaumburg Christian 0

Collin Mulder struck out 10 and allowed two hits in five shutout innings, Christian Mulder was 2 for 4 with a solo home run and three runs scored and Landon Malkowski 4 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for the visiting Falcons (13-7).

Softball

Newark 22, Putnam County 5 (5 innings)

The visiting Norsemen scored 12 runs in the second inning and went on to the five-inning win.

Zoey Carlson was 4 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Rylie Carlson 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs and Brooklyn Wallin 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs for Newark (10-9).