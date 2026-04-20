Oswegoland Park Foundation raises $8,000 to offer youth swim lessons

The Oswegoland Park Foundation raised $8,000 to support expanded access to youth swim lessons through the Making Waves campaign following a request from the Oswegoland Park District. (Photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

The Oswegoland Park Foundation has raised $8,000 to support expanded access to youth swim lessons through its Making Waves campaign following a request from the Oswegoland Park District.

The Park District’s Making Waves program offers swim lessons to youngsters from economically disadvantaged families. Park District officials said swimming lessons are more than a recreational activity – they are a critical life skill.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of death for school-aged children. Studies show that children from lower-income households have a 79% likelihood of having low to no swimming ability.

Recognizing the need to break down these barriers, the Oswegoland Park District requested assistance from the Oswegoland Park Foundation to increase access to swimming instruction for families experiencing financial hardship. After reviewing the request, the Foundation Board launched the Making Waves fundraising campaign with a goal of $8,000.

The campaign successfully reached its goal in December 2025.

The Park District can now offer children from qualifying households swim lessons for just $5 each.

“This initiative ensures that more children gain essential water safety skills, build confidence, and stay safe in and around water,” Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Chad Feldotto said in a news release. “We are grateful for the Foundation’s commitment to making aquatic safety accessible to all.”

Eligibility for the Making Waves program consists of Oswegoland Park District residency and participation in the State of Illinois’s Reduced and Free Meal Eligibility Program. Applications are available online.

Find out more about the Oswegoland Park Foundation at the Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.