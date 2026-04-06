Oswego village trustees to vote on 52-unit Jade Estates development

Oswego village trustees on Tuesday are set to vote on whether to approve the proposed 52-unit Jade Estates of Oswego housing development after planning and zoning commissioners in September unanimously rejected the development for being too dense. (Provided by village of Oswego)

Oswego village trustees on Tuesday are set to vote on whether to approve the proposed 52-unit Jade Estates of Oswego housing development after planning and zoning commissioners in September unanimously rejected the development for being too dense.

The Oswego Village Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, or immediately following the Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m.

The 52-unit Jade Estates of Oswego development is proposed on 8 acres on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in what currently is unincorporated Kendall County.

Jade Estates of Oswego consists of 40 duplex units and 12 townhouse units, generally oriented around a rectangular-shaped loop drive with two entrances on Tern Road.

Units 1-12, located on the south side of the proposed Tooley Drive, would consist of three four-unit townhouses. Units 13-52 are traditional duplexes, according to the plans. The project would have a density of 6.5 dwelling units per acre, village planner Jeff Lind said.

Commissioners previously voiced concerns about the project’s density and the potential for two high-density developments to be located next to each other.

The developer originally proposed a 66-duplex unit development, but the project was downsized following plan commission concerns about the density.

That project would have been 8.25 dwelling units per acre.

The project is proposed west of the Avanterra subdivision, a 148-unit development that features homes one to four bedrooms in size.

Residents at the Sept. 4 meeting also voiced concerns about the project’s density and loss of green space. Oswego resident Daniel Fograse also said the project was also not architecturally cohesive with the community.

“It’s congested,” he said in addressing commissioners. “For me, I don’t think it’s appealing at all. How many more developments do we need in this community that are side by side?”

At the May 27 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved an annexation agreement for Jade Estates and rezoned the land from single-family use to multi-family use.

Projades CEO Ram Prashantha said the project caters to empty nesters with features like first floor main bedrooms.

“There is high demand for having a bedroom on the first floor,” he told commissioners. “We did a similar project in Lake Zurich and it has worked out very well for us.”

Plan Commissioner Chair Charlie Pajor asked if the development would be age restricted or age targeted.

“No,” Prashantha replied. He said such housing could appeal to a multi-generational household.

Projades LLC has built housing developments in other communities such as Naperville, Crystal Lake, Schaumburg, Darien, Buffalo Grove and Lake Zurich.