Oswego planning and zoning commissioners continue to reject housing project as being too dense

Jade Estates of Oswego is a 56-duplex unit development proposed for 8 acres on the southwest corner of Wolf's Crossing Road and Douglas Road, directly west of the Avanterra subdivision. (Provided by village of Oswego)

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners have again rejected a proposed housing development for being too dense even after a developer shaved 10 units off the proposed 66-duplex unit development because of their concerns.

At their May 8 meeting, commissioners recommended against rezoning the land from agricultural to residential use upon annexation to the village. Village trustees are set to vote on the matter at their May 27 meeting.

Jade Estates of Oswego proposed on 9.6 acres on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in what currently is unincorporated Kendall County. The project is proposed west of the Avanterra subdivision, a 148-unit development that features homes one to four bedrooms in size.

Instead of 66 duplex units, Projades LLC now is proposing a 56 duplexes. Each unit would be about 2,000 square foot and two stories tall with a two-car garage, three bathrooms and three to four bedrooms.

Commissioner Rick Kuhn continues to have concerns about the project’s size.

“I think you’re trying to do way too much with this piece of property,” he said. “I think it is spot zoning when it comes to subdivisions.”

Other commissioners voiced concerns about the subdivision’s entrance being located too close to a roundabout that is being planned nearby.

Resident Linda Kopacz, who lives on Douglas Road, voiced concerns about the development causing more traffic congestion in the area.

At their April 10 meeting, commissioners also voiced concerns about the potential for two high-density developments to be located next to each other. Projades LLC has built housing developments in other communities such as Naperville, Crystal Lake, Schaumburg, Darien, Buffalo Grove and Lake Zurich.

The developer also eliminated most of the private streets – something that commissioners and village staff objected to – and agreed to put a pedestrian and bicycle path along Douglas Road as well as install a second access point for emergency vehicles.

The project was discussed at the April 22 Oswego Village Board meeting. During the meeting, Village President Ryan Kauffman said he prefers public streets over private ones.

“I am never in favor of HOA roads,” he said. “I want to make sure that they are all public roads.”

In the past, plan commissioners have reviewed multiple concept plans for the site, the most recent being a 52-townhouse development called Diamond Point in January 2023.

Projades CEO Ram Prashantha said the project caters to empty nesters with features like first floor main bedrooms. The units also will be maintenance free.

“We think that this is the best use here,” he said. “Each home will have anywhere from two- to four-bedrooms. Some options will have a basement and a two-car garage.”

The starting price for a unit would be about $390,000, Prashantha said.