Montgomery flushing hydrants over next two weeks

The purpose of flushing water mains is to clear sediment from the water lines. In addition, it is essential for maintaining water quality and verifying hydrant operations.

The village of Montgomery Public Works Department will conduct spring hydrant flushing in the village and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision over the next two weeks.

The purpose of flushing water mains is to clear sediment from the water lines. In addition, it is essential for maintaining water quality and verifying hydrant operations.

Residents are encouraged to avoid washing laundry when flushing is performed in or near their neighborhood, as temporarily discolored water may stain laundry.

Residents should also run their cold-water taps with the strainers removed to clean out any sediment entering the water lines inside the homes. Public Works crews will flush hydrants from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily according to the following schedule:

Week of March 30

Unincorporated Boulder Hill, south of Route 30 to Circle Drive West and from Illinois Route 25 to Douglas Road, within the village of Montgomery, Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way, and Foxmoor.

The Boulder Hill subdivision will take approximately two weeks to flush thoroughly.

Week of April 6

Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road, including Montgomery Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North, and Saratoga Springs. Additionally, the Boulder Hill subdivision flushing work will continue.

If you have questions about the hydrant flushing program, contact the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241.

Additional information on hydrant flushing is available online at montgomeryil.org.