Kendall Area Transit wants to better understand the travel needs of residents

Kendall Area Transit provides scheduled transportation services to any individual with a focus on seniors, individuals with disabilities and those otherwise unable to transport themselves. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kendall County’s public transportation system is surveying residents to better understand their travel needs.

Kendall Area Transit – Kendall County’s public transportation system – is operated by the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois and made possible with grant support from the Federal Transit Administration, Regional Transportation Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation and contributions from Kendall County’s municipalities and townships.

The agency provides scheduled transportation services to any individual with a focus on seniors, individuals with disabilities and those otherwise unable to transport themselves.

It is studying the general travel needs of residents to better understand how people get to everyday destinations and what transportation options may be needed in the future. The survey is for people who do not currently use public transit or use it only occasionally.

To take the survey, go to www.kendallcountyil.gov/KAT-survey.

KAT’s service area includes all of Kendall County and designated locations outside the county, including but not limited to Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield and Sandwich. One portion of the trip must begin or end in Kendall County.

Dial-a-ride transportation is available from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

KAT recently raised $1,087 as part of its first Adopt-A-Rider Fundraiser. As a result, KAT will be able to provide 363 additional rides for seniors and others in need.

More information about KAT is available at https://vacdk.com/transportation/kat-kendall-area-transit.