Kendall Area Transit to provide more than 300 additional rides because of successful fundraiser

Kendall Area Transit service area includes all of Kendall County and designated locations outside the county, including, but not limited to, Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield and Sandwich. (Eric Miller)

Kendall Area Transit will be able to provide 363 additional rides for seniors and others in need thanks to a successful fundraiser.

KAT is Kendall County’s public bus transportation system. During the first-ever Adopt-A-Rider Fundraiser, $1,087 was raised.

The fundraiser took place from Nov. 17 to Dec 31. The agency provides scheduled transportation services to any individual with a focus on seniors, individuals with disabilities and those otherwise unable to transport themselves.

All riders must first register to ride. The service area includes all of Kendall County and designated locations outside the county, including, but not limited to, Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield and Sandwich.

One leg of the trip must begin or end in Kendall County. Dial-a-ride transportation is available from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Fares range from $2–$5 per ride for adults and children more than 5 years old. With 26 ADA-compliant vehicles, the program provides residents with more than 35,000 rides per year.

KAT is operated by the Voluntary Action Center, and made possible with grant support from the Federal Transit Administration, Regional Transportation Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation and contributions from Kendall County’s municipalities and townships.

More information about the service is available at kendallcountyil.gov/Kendall-Area-Transit.